Our latest cocktail excursion takes us back to this week's Taco Tuesday spot where two-time James Beard award semifinalist Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman cooks up some excellent dishes.

There are also extensive cocktail options beyond a margarita to complement the food.

What to order: The José Way Manhattan — mezcal, amaro, banana liqueur, vanilla and bitters.

Where: José, 4931 W. Lovers Lane

Cost: $15

Six-word review: Sweetness of amaro softens smoky mezcal.

