MFFLs and new fans want to see Boston go down.

Why it matters: The Celtics are tied for the most NBA championships with the Lakers at 17. The Mavs have a ways to go to catch up, but it starts now.

Here's who to cheer and jeer during the series…

Kyrie Irving: LeBron James has said Irving is "the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen." The two won the 2016 championship together while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite leaving the Celtics, Irving has maintained a close relationship with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Jayson Tatum: The 26-year-old small forward is trying to solidify his status as one of the best Celtics players ever. This is his second chance at a championship trophy β€” the team lost to the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

Jaylen Brown: Brown's performance against the Pacers got him the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award.

