Foxtrot will reopen locations in Dallas, Chicago and Austin just months after abruptly shuttering stores across the country.

Driving the news: The Chicago-based boutique grocer told multiple outlets yesterday that the company will reopen some of the shops this summer.

It's not clear which of Dallas' four locations could reopen.

What they're saying: "It's a totally new company starting from scratch, but (we) have the Foxtrot name and the (intellectual property) and a bunch of our locations," cofounder Mike LaVitola told Crain's Chicago.

Catch up quick: Store employees filed a class-action lawsuit against parent company Outfox for firing workers without warning.