๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฎ Luka Donฤiฤ‡ plans to play for Slovenia in the Olympics in July if his knees hold up through the NBA Finals. (AP)

โœˆ๏ธ Fort Worth-based American Airlines has offered pay increases to flight attendants after they opened a strike center, signaling continued fights with the company over contracts. (DMN)

๐Ÿ€ Incoming TCU basketball player Hailey Van Lith will play on the USA 3x3 Women's National Team in the Olympics. (Star-Telegram)

๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆ The ACLU of Texas has filed a second complaint against Princeton ISD, alleging discrimination against an LGBTQ+ group the district banned from ever holding events on district property. (KERA)

โšพ๏ธ MLB All-Star ballot voting opened yesterday. First-round voting is open until June 27 to determine who will play at this year's All-Star game in Arlington. (MLB)