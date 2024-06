☎️ Go see the doctor. Doctor Who's David Tennant, composer Danny Elfman, actor William Shatner and best friends Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis will be among the stars at this year's Fan Expo in Dallas.

The three-day expo starts tomorrow at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Single-day passes start at $35

🇬🇷 Rep your letters. The annual Dallas Greek picnic brings together alumni and student members of the "Noble Nine" Greek organizations.

ğŸŽž Spirit away to the movies. Several Dallas-area theaters will screen films during the 2024 Studio Ghibli Fest. "The Secret World of Arrietty" with English dubbing shows Sunday. The subtitled version shows Tuesday.