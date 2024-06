Thousands gathered during the weekend at Fair Park to celebrate the start of Pride month.

The latest: Actor and singer Billy Porter served as the first honorary grand marshal of the Dallas Pride Parade.

Porter will also make Pride appearances in D.C. and Nashville.

Billy Porter — looking gorg in a caftan — greeted the crowd yesterday. Photo: Greg "True Colors" Castillo/Axios

Flashback: Dallas' first Pride parade took place downtown in 1972 but didn't happen again until June 1980.

In 1983, the event was renamed the Texas Freedom Parade and moved to September.

The event stayed in September until it moved from Oak Lawn to Fair Park in June 2019.

