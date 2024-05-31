💸 Home buying power plummets in Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth residents' home buying power has decreased the most out of major Texas cities in the past 50 years, per an Axios analysis of a RealtyHop study.
Why it matters: Housing inventory is finally starting to increase in Dallas-Fort Worth after years of minimal buying options.
State of play: In February 2022, there were slightly more than 4,000 active listings in the metro. In April of this year, there were about 18,500 listings, per Realtor.com data compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Yes, but: Homes are still drastically more expensive than before the pandemic, with a 44% increase in the Dallas area.
Case in point: The average sales price for a D-FW house rose 3% from April 2023 to this year, reaching $505,446.