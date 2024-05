⚖️ Families of the 2022 Uvalde school shooting victims settled a lawsuit against the city for $2 million and better police training. They're also suing the school district and the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Axios)

🏌️ LIV Golf announced plans to host a $50 million tournament at a Carrollton golf club in September. (WFAA)

🚨 A 23-year-old soldier from Mesquite was found killed near the Kentucky army base where she was stationed. (NBC5)