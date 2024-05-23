10 mins ago - Things to Do

🎊 Axios Dallas Weekender

📜 Sing along. The Broadway musical "Hamilton" is in town to share the story of one of our country's founding fathers.

  • Shows through June 9 at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets start at $50.

🎤 Meet Mr. Carter. Lil Wayne, Summer Walker and Gucci Mane are among dozens of entertainers performing at the inaugural TwoGether Land music festival.

🥩 Sip and grub. Legacy Hall in Plano is hosting a Boots & BBQ fundraiser benefiting military families, with music, booze and "darn good BBQ."

  • Noon-10pm Sunday at Legacy's Lexus Box Garden. Tickets start at $10, but active military and veterans get in for free.

📺 Support our finals contenders. The Stars and Mavs both play this weekend.

  • Check for basketball or hockey watch parties or gather at your local sports bar to watch.
