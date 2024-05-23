🎊 Axios Dallas Weekender

📜 Sing along. The Broadway musical "Hamilton" is in town to share the story of one of our country's founding fathers.

Shows through June 9 at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets start at $50.

🎤 Meet Mr. Carter. Lil Wayne, Summer Walker and Gucci Mane are among dozens of entertainers performing at the inaugural TwoGether Land music festival.

Saturday and Sunday at Fair Park in Dallas. One-day passes

🥩 Sip and grub. Legacy Hall in Plano is hosting a Boots & BBQ fundraiser benefiting military families, with music, booze and "darn good BBQ."

Noon-10pm Sunday at Legacy's Lexus Box Garden. Tickets start at $10, but active military and veterans get in for free.

📺 Support our finals contenders. The Stars and Mavs both play this weekend.