2 hours ago - News

🍪 One cookie to go

headshot
headshot
Someone breaking apart a chocolate chip cookie

Share with someone, for God's sake. Photo: Greg "Cookie Monster" Castillo/Axios

A barbecue spot in Dallas has the best cookies.

State of taste: Slow Bone BBQ has been around for years, but we just discovered their chocolate pecan cookies.

The intrigue: Slow Bone tells Axios that rest, oven temperature and toasted pecans are the secrets to their quarter-pound cookies. The dough is rolled, vacuum sealed and chilled for 24 hours.

Where: Slow Bone BBQ, 2234 Irving Blvd.

Cost: $5

Six word review: Don't bother checking calories this time.

😋 Have a favorite dessert we should try? Hit reply and let us know.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more