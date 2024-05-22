🍪 One cookie to go
A barbecue spot in Dallas has the best cookies.
State of taste: Slow Bone BBQ has been around for years, but we just discovered their chocolate pecan cookies.
The intrigue: Slow Bone tells Axios that rest, oven temperature and toasted pecans are the secrets to their quarter-pound cookies. The dough is rolled, vacuum sealed and chilled for 24 hours.
Where: Slow Bone BBQ, 2234 Irving Blvd.
Cost: $5
Six word review: Don't bother checking calories this time.
😋 Have a favorite dessert we should try? Hit reply and let us know.
