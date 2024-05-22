🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

⚖️ Tarrant County commissioners approved a $1.2 million wrongful death settlement to a woman whose baby died after she gave birth in the county jail. (Star-Telegram)

❌ A photographer who said Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice assaulted him in a Dallas nightclub has signed an affidavit declining to pursue charges against Rice. (DMN)

📜 A Dallas City Council committee signed a resolution condemning the still-contested state law allowing local law officers to enforce federal immigration law. (Dallas Observer)