2 hours ago - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas, animating on and off the screen.

Getting more news in line for you. Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

⚖️ Tarrant County commissioners approved a $1.2 million wrongful death settlement to a woman whose baby died after she gave birth in the county jail. (Star-Telegram)

❌ A photographer who said Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice assaulted him in a Dallas nightclub has signed an affidavit declining to pursue charges against Rice. (DMN)

📜 A Dallas City Council committee signed a resolution condemning the still-contested state law allowing local law officers to enforce federal immigration law. (Dallas Observer)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more