⭐ Jerry Jones gets a docuseries
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't gotten a championship ring in a while, but he will soon get a documentary series.
Why it matters: Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million. The team has won three Super Bowls under his ownership.
- The Cowboys were the world's most valuable sports franchise last year, valued at $9.2 billion.
The intrigue: Netflix, Skydance Sports and NFL Films plan to share how Jones transformed the Dallas Cowboys franchise and become a global sports icon.
- "For every fan who's ever shouted, 'How 'bout them Cowboys,' the doc series will illuminate how the franchise became what it is today," Netflix said in a news release.
State of play: The 10-episode series will show "never-before-seen" footage and interviews of Jones, along with interviews of Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders.
- Former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight will also make an appearance.
- Netflix hasn't announced the release date.
Meanwhile: The Cowboys cheerleaders will get their spotlight on the Netflix docuseries "America's Sweethearts," which comes out this summer.
- AT&T Stadium will also host the streaming service's first live boxing match, Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson on July 20.
