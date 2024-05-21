May 21, 2024 - News

⭐ Jerry Jones gets a docuseries

A man in suit reaching out toward fans wearing blue and white Cowboys gear

Netflix will soon let us inside Jerry's world. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't gotten a championship ring in a while, but he will soon get a documentary series.

Why it matters: Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million. The team has won three Super Bowls under his ownership.

  • The Cowboys were the world's most valuable sports franchise last year, valued at $9.2 billion.

The intrigue: Netflix, Skydance Sports and NFL Films plan to share how Jones transformed the Dallas Cowboys franchise and become a global sports icon.

  • ​​"For every fan who's ever shouted, 'How 'bout them Cowboys,' the doc series will illuminate how the franchise became what it is today," Netflix said in a news release.

State of play: The 10-episode series will show "never-before-seen" footage and interviews of Jones, along with interviews of Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders.

  • Former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight will also make an appearance.
  • Netflix hasn't announced the release date.

Meanwhile: The Cowboys cheerleaders will get their spotlight on the Netflix docuseries "America's Sweethearts," which comes out this summer.

  • AT&T Stadium will also host the streaming service's first live boxing match, Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson on July 20.
