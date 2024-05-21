⭐ Jerry Jones gets a docuseries

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't gotten a championship ring in a while, but he will soon get a documentary series.

Why it matters: Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million. The team has won three Super Bowls under his ownership.

The Cowboys were the world's most valuable sports franchise last year

The intrigue: Netflix, Skydance Sports and NFL Films plan to share how Jones transformed the Dallas Cowboys franchise and become a global sports icon.

​​"For every fan who's ever shouted, 'How 'bout them Cowboys,' the doc series will illuminate how the franchise became what it is today," Netflix said in a news release

State of play: The 10-episode series will show "never-before-seen" footage and interviews of Jones, along with interviews of Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders.

Former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight will also make an appearance.

Netflix hasn't announced the release date.

Meanwhile: The Cowboys cheerleaders will get their spotlight on the Netflix docuseries "America's Sweethearts," which comes out this summer.