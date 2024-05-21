May 21, 2024 - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

🔌 Record energy demand this week is expected to increase electricity prices. Between Thursday and Friday last week, prices jumped from $40 per megawatt hour to $120 per MWh. (MSN)

👋 Two more Dallas leaders will leave the city to work for former city manager T.C. Broadnax at his new post in Austin. (DMN)

⚖️ Dallas' Scottie Scheffler has yet to be arraigned on criminal charges involving a police officer directing traffic Friday near the PGA Championship in Kentucky. His arraignment was postponed to June 3. (WFAA)

