🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

🪧 Protesters, including a survivor of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets — gathered outside the NRA meeting to call for stricter gun laws. (WFAA)

⚾️ Former Texas Ranger Nelson Cruz is going to serve as a liaison between the MLB and players in Latin American countries. (ESPN)

🏘 The founder of D.R. Horton, the country's largest homebuilder, died last week, and the executive vice chairman has been appointed to lead the company. (Star-Telegram)

💬 Quote du jour:

"I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling: If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

— Rep. Jasmine Crockett, of Dallas, last week during a House Oversight Committee hearing after Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) mocked the Democratic congresswoman's eyelashes. (Axios)