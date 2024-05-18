👀 Texas headlines

🤑 About those rich neighbors: Gen Zers own over 6% of San Antonio's million-dollar homes. (MySA)

While that's on par with Austin, Zoomer shares are higher in Houston (15%) and Dallas (10%), per a recent report

✂️ Austin's ultra-luxury home sellers are slashing prices — and they're not happy about it. (Wall Street Journal)

Nearly 19% of $5 million-plus homes in the metro had their prices cut in March, the highest level in the nation.

Many sellers "don't want to let go of the number that they could have had during COVID," a luxury agent tells the outlet.

👩‍🍳 Still the market: A $12.75 million Memorial mansion with a screened outdoor kitchen ranked among Texas' priciest pads for sale last month. (Houston Chronicle)

🎸 Related-to-famous-Texan news: The widow of ZZ Top's Dusty Hill recently sold a sleek College Station ranch for $6.4 million. (Mansion Global)

🏈 Plus, a luxury brokerage led by the nephew of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is expanding into Fort Worth. (Dallas Business Journal)