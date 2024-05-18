👀 Texas headlines
🤑 About those rich neighbors: Gen Zers own over 6% of San Antonio's million-dollar homes. (MySA)
- While that's on par with Austin, Zoomer shares are higher in Houston (15%) and Dallas (10%), per a recent report.
✂️ Austin's ultra-luxury home sellers are slashing prices — and they're not happy about it. (Wall Street Journal)
- Nearly 19% of $5 million-plus homes in the metro had their prices cut in March, the highest level in the nation.
- Many sellers "don't want to let go of the number that they could have had during COVID," a luxury agent tells the outlet.
👩🍳 Still the market: A $12.75 million Memorial mansion with a screened outdoor kitchen ranked among Texas' priciest pads for sale last month. (Houston Chronicle)
🎸 Related-to-famous-Texan news: The widow of ZZ Top's Dusty Hill recently sold a sleek College Station ranch for $6.4 million. (Mansion Global)
🏈 Plus, a luxury brokerage led by the nephew of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is expanding into Fort Worth. (Dallas Business Journal)
