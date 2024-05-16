24 hours ago - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

headshot
headshot
Animated illustration of a smoker with a thermometer with an Axios logo on it, and smoke billowing in front of it.

Cool things await. Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

💻 Walmart remote workers in Dallas will have to relocate to the company's primary offices in the wake of layoffs. (WFAA)

💸 Dallas mayor Eric Johnson is asking the city attorney to review whether former city manager T.C. Broadnax qualifies to receive more than $423,000 in severance, saying he doesn't think Broadnax's departure was involuntary. (DMN)

🔎 Houston teachers are requesting superintendent Mike Miles be investigated to see if he funneled money from the district to the charter school program he launched in Colorado after leaving Dallas ISD. Miles denies wrongdoing. (Texas Tribune)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more