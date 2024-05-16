🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

💻 Walmart remote workers in Dallas will have to relocate to the company's primary offices in the wake of layoffs. (WFAA)

💸 Dallas mayor Eric Johnson is asking the city attorney to review whether former city manager T.C. Broadnax qualifies to receive more than $423,000 in severance, saying he doesn't think Broadnax's departure was involuntary. (DMN)

🔎 Houston teachers are requesting superintendent Mike Miles be investigated to see if he funneled money from the district to the charter school program he launched in Colorado after leaving Dallas ISD. Miles denies wrongdoing. (Texas Tribune)