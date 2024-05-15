May 15, 2024 - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

📣 Fort Worth's Opal Lee is headed to Japan to share Juneteenth's story. (NBC5)

🇺🇸 Childish Gambino announced a new tour with a Dallas stop in September. (The Dallas Observer)

🚗 A Fort Worth woman says her ex racked up $17,200 in toll fees, getting her flagged as a habitual violator. (DMN)

