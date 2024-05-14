Pics du jour: Stars stay ahead, Mavericks series tied

The Dallas Stars continued to show they're the best NHL road team during last night's win over the best home team, the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

The latest: The Stars now lead their playoffs series against the Avs 3-1 and return home for Game 5 tomorrow.

Wyatt Johnston, who leads the team in goals, scored twice in the 5-1 win. Today is his 21st birthday. 🥳

Yes, but: Colorado was missing forward Valeri Nichushkin after he was suspended for six months before game start.

Nichushkin led the team in goals, with nine during the playoffs.

Rookie Dereck Lively II has been a major hype man for the Mavericks, but he's also been grieving his mom's recent death. Photo: Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Meanwhile: The Mavs were doing really well last night, until they weren't.

Dallas was ahead most of the game, but Oklahoma City took over in the fourth quarter and stayed ahead through the final seconds. The Mavs' poor free throw record was a big factor in their 100-96 loss.

With the series tied 2-2, the teams head to Oklahoma City for Game 5 tomorrow.

What we're watching: PJ Washington, who's scored over 20 points in the last three games, and Dereck Lively II, who hypes up the team during games, are delightful to watch.