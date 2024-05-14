1 hour ago - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

This horse was up late last night, keeping up with the scores. Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🧾 Fort Worth-based American Airlines and five other U.S. airlines are suing the Biden administration over a rule that requires air carriers to disclose all fees before passengers buy airfare. (DMN)

🌳 A beetle known to harm ash trees was confirmed in the Dallas city limits, including the Great Trinity Forest. (NBC5)

📬 The postal service is offering up to $150,000 for help arresting the people who robbed a mail carrier in Addison. (FOX4)

