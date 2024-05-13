🏀 🏒 Stars, Mavs both lead playoff series 2-1

The Mavericks and Stars now both lead their respective second-round best-of-seven playoff series.

Why it matters: Playoff sports are fun to watch. The pace is faster, the players are more competitive and the fans are pumped.

The Mavs lead 2-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Stars lead 2-1 against the Colorado Avalanche.

The intrigue: The Stars knocked out the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, in the first round only to face the 2022 Stanley Cup winners, the Avs.

Rookie Logan Stankoven scored twice Saturday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Stars' stars: Veteran Tyler Seguin scored two goals in Dallas' 4-1 win Saturday. He and team captain Jamie Benn have scored five goals so far during the playoffs — matching the tally of 20-year-old Wyatt Johnston, one of the team's young standouts.

Rookie Logan Stankoven also scored two goals Saturday — his first two of the playoffs.

The Mavs' stars: P.J. Washington has been critical in the wins against OKC, scoring 29 points in Game 2 and 27 points in Saturday's game.

Luka Dončić remains the team's top scorer, averaging 27.7 points

Kyrie Irving trails only slightly with 23.3 points per game.

What's next: Both games are at 8:30pm. Resale tickets are available for the Mavs game at the American Airlines Center.