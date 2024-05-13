🏀 🏒 Stars, Mavs both lead playoff series 2-1 Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Luka Dončić has powered through some pain to help the Mavs win but is
questionable for tonight's game. Photo: Tim Heitman/Getty Images The Mavericks and Stars now both lead their respective second-round best-of-seven . playoff series Why it matters: Playoff sports are fun to watch. The pace is faster, the players are more competitive and the fans are pumped. The Mavs lead 2-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Stars lead 2-1 against the Colorado Avalanche. The intrigue: The Stars knocked out the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, in the first round only to face the 2022 Stanley Cup winners, the Avs. Rookie Logan Stankoven scored twice Saturday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images The Stars' stars: Veteran Tyler Seguin scored two goals in Dallas' 4-1 win Saturday. He and team captain Jamie Benn have so far during the playoffs — matching the tally of 20-year-old Wyatt Johnston, one of the team's young standouts. scored five goals Rookie Logan Stankoven also scored two goals Saturday — his first two of the playoffs. The Mavs' stars: P.J. Washington has been critical in the wins against OKC, in Game 2 and 27 points in Saturday's game. scoring 29 points Luka Dončić remains the team's top scorer, per game in the postseason. averaging 27.7 points Kyrie Irving trails only slightly with 23.3 points per game. What's next: Both games are at 8:30pm. Resale for the Mavs game at the American Airlines Center. tickets are available
