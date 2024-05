✈️ More than half of the flights out of DFW Airport yesterday were delayed or canceled yesterday due to storms. (DMN)

🗳 Voting rights activists protested outside the Tarrant County DA's office over the weekend because the district attorney is appealing a high court's decision to overturn Crystal Mason's illegal voting conviction. (NBC5)

👋 A Dallas assistant city manager has been named the lone finalist for the city manager role in Topeka, Kansas. (D Magazine)