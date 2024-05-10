🌜 One cocktail to go: Dream Cafe
Wake up and go straight back to dreaming at this Dallas cafe with a relaxed atmosphere, scrumptious brunch and perfect morning cocktails.
- The cloud cakes are excellent and there are several benedict options for a filling breakfast.
Pro tip: Be prepared to wait. Dream Cafe is usually busy every weekend and will likely be extra packed for Mother's Day.
What to order: Frozen Irish Coffee — Jameson, coffee and cream. With a calorie count to be ignored.
Where: Dream Cafe, 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane. There's also a location in Uptown.
Cost: $10
Six-word review: Frozen slush offsets warmth of booze.
