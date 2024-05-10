🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

⚽ Dallas will have a professional women's soccer team — the Dallas Trinity FC — as part of a new women's league. (DMN)

🏥 Seven Tarrant County hospitals will use a new system to help parents during labor and delivery. (Star-Telegram)

🏫 Fort Worth approved a zoning change that will allow an $850 million mixed-use development to be built on the site of a former school district building. (Fort Worth Report)