🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits
💸 Fort Worth is considering more property tax breaks for seniors and people with disabilities. (Star-Telegram)
⚾ The MLB and Texas Rangers are hiring for 600 part-time positions for All-Star Weekend this summer in Arlington. (WFAA)
⚖️ A 63-year-old Dallas woman was sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 1-month-old grandson. (DMN)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more