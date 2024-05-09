1 hour ago - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

💸 Fort Worth is considering more property tax breaks for seniors and people with disabilities. (Star-Telegram)

⚾ The MLB and Texas Rangers are hiring for 600 part-time positions for All-Star Weekend this summer in Arlington. (WFAA)

⚖️ A 63-year-old Dallas woman was sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 1-month-old grandson. (DMN)

