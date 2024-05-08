🧪 We asked, you answered: the women of STEM

This week we asked if you knew where these 3D statues stand — a lot of you got it wrong, on a technicality.

The answer: The figures line the entrance at Pegasus Park, a biotech hub near the Dallas Medical District.

The #IfThenSheCan exhibit was commissioned by Dallas-based Lyda Hill Philanthropies and depicts women who were innovators in science, technology, engineering and math.

Zoom out: The exhibit's 120 statues are located across North America.

Texas Wesleyan University and the Hockaday School each have one statue.

The intrigue: Many Axios Dallas readers guessed the statues are at NorthPark Center. The full exhibit was on display in 2021 — but hasn't been there since.

The bottom line: The first correct answer came from Rodrigo M., who will get some unbelievably cool Axios swag and the undying respect of STEM nerds across the region.