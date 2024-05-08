🐶 More vet clinics are popping up in Texas

More veterinary clinics are popping up in Texas and other parts of the country amid a national vet shortage.

The big picture: The pandemic pet adoption boom aggravated the vet shortage, which has increased provider burnout.

Threat level: Dogs visiting parks, boarding facilities or groomers are at risk for contagious illnesses, per Dallas Animal Services. Pet owners also visit clinics for vaccinations.

State of play: The number of vet establishments across the country has increased 8.4% since 2012, according to most recent Census Bureau data from 2021.

Veterinary schools are increasing class capacity and more schools are in development to meet increasing demand for services.

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Zoom in: Around 220 vet establishments opened in Texas between 2012 and 2021 but the state is still struggling to meet demand.

Several rural parts of the state have reported shortages of vet services.

The bottom line: Many more vets are probably still needed to meet the overall demand.