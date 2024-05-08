2 hours ago - News

🐶 More vet clinics are popping up in Texas

headshot
headshot
headshot
Illustration of a yorkie wearing sunglasses and sipping a cold brew coffee.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

More veterinary clinics are popping up in Texas and other parts of the country amid a national vet shortage.

The big picture: The pandemic pet adoption boom aggravated the vet shortage, which has increased provider burnout.

Threat level: Dogs visiting parks, boarding facilities or groomers are at risk for contagious illnesses, per Dallas Animal Services. Pet owners also visit clinics for vaccinations.

State of play: The number of vet establishments across the country has increased 8.4% since 2012, according to most recent Census Bureau data from 2021.

  • Veterinary schools are increasing class capacity and more schools are in development to meet increasing demand for services.
Map showing percentage change in the number of veterinary establishments by state between 2012 and 2021. Overall, the number of veterinary establishments increased by 8.4% over this period. D.C. had the highest increase with 50% more establishments while Vermont had the largest decrease at -9%.
Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Zoom in: Around 220 vet establishments opened in Texas between 2012 and 2021 but the state is still struggling to meet demand.

The bottom line: Many more vets are probably still needed to meet the overall demand.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more