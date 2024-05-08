🐶 More vet clinics are popping up in Texas
More veterinary clinics are popping up in Texas and other parts of the country amid a national vet shortage.
The big picture: The pandemic pet adoption boom aggravated the vet shortage, which has increased provider burnout.
Threat level: Dogs visiting parks, boarding facilities or groomers are at risk for contagious illnesses, per Dallas Animal Services. Pet owners also visit clinics for vaccinations.
State of play: The number of vet establishments across the country has increased 8.4% since 2012, according to most recent Census Bureau data from 2021.
- Veterinary schools are increasing class capacity and more schools are in development to meet increasing demand for services.
Zoom in: Around 220 vet establishments opened in Texas between 2012 and 2021 but the state is still struggling to meet demand.
The bottom line: Many more vets are probably still needed to meet the overall demand.
