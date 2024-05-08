🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

🚨 A Dallas priest was arrested on two counts of indecency with a child in Garland. (DMN)

🧬 DNA testing helped police link a 2022 Denton sexual assault to a Carrollton man suspected in several rape cases. (FOX4)

💰 The Amon G. Carter Foundation has gifted $10.75 million to Texas A&M's downtown Fort Worth campus, which is under construction. (Fort Worth Report)