2 hours ago - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas, animating on and off the screen.

Every day is a new opportunity repair burned bridges. Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚨 A Dallas priest was arrested on two counts of indecency with a child in Garland. (DMN)

🧬 DNA testing helped police link a 2022 Denton sexual assault to a Carrollton man suspected in several rape cases. (FOX4)

💰 The Amon G. Carter Foundation has gifted $10.75 million to Texas A&M's downtown Fort Worth campus, which is under construction. (Fort Worth Report)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more