🌮 One taco to go: Union Bear

Today's taco adventure takes us to a brewpub with a restaurant and patio in Plano's Granite Park Development.

Vibe check: Union Bear calls itself Plano's first brewery. There's a large waterfront patio and lots of TVs for watching playoff games.

What to order: Fish tacos — served with chips and queso — and sweet and spicy shrimp.

Where: Union Bear, 5880 S.H. 121, Plano

Cost: $15 for the tacos, $15 for the shrimp

Six-word review: Hearty entrées with West Coast vibes.

🤔 Know a great taco we should try? Hit reply and tell us.