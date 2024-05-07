🌮 One taco to go: Union Bear
Today's taco adventure takes us to a brewpub with a restaurant and patio in Plano's Granite Park Development.
Vibe check: Union Bear calls itself Plano's first brewery. There's a large waterfront patio and lots of TVs for watching playoff games.
What to order: Fish tacos — served with chips and queso — and sweet and spicy shrimp.
Where: Union Bear, 5880 S.H. 121, Plano
Cost: $15 for the tacos, $15 for the shrimp
Six-word review: Hearty entrées with West Coast vibes.
🤔 Know a great taco we should try? Hit reply and tell us.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more