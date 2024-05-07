🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

🏀 Head coach Jason Kidd signed a multiyear contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks. (Sports Illustrated)

⚖️ Two men pleaded guilty to killing a 60-year-old shopper during a robbery attempt outside a Dallas Costco in 2021. (WFAA)

📢 Several advocacy groups are calling for the Allen Premium Outlets shooting to be labeled a hate crime and increasing the age to purchase a semiautomatic weapon to 21. (KERA)

🇲🇽🇯🇵 Old East Dallas restaurant Mixtitos Kitchen is considering closing this month if it can't get its sales up. (DMN)