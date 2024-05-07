6 hours ago - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a mustang wearing glasses and reading the news on a phone.

You can take a horse to a bar, but you can't force it to watch the playoffs with you. Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🏀 Head coach Jason Kidd signed a multiyear contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks. (Sports Illustrated)

⚖️ Two men pleaded guilty to killing a 60-year-old shopper during a robbery attempt outside a Dallas Costco in 2021. (WFAA)

📢 Several advocacy groups are calling for the Allen Premium Outlets shooting to be labeled a hate crime and increasing the age to purchase a semiautomatic weapon to 21. (KERA)

🇲🇽🇯🇵 Old East Dallas restaurant Mixtitos Kitchen is considering closing this month if it can't get its sales up. (DMN)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more