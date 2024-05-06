41 mins ago - News

🥼 Where in North Texas: 3-D renderings

headshot
headshot
Orange 3D renderings of women

Where oh where are these women? Photo: Naheed "No Clue" Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

These bright-orange women

Tall and short

Have something in common

A mighty smart cohort

The reader who guesses

where these 3D pieces stand

Will win cool swag

From the Axios brand

📬 Know where in North Texas these women stand? Reply with the answer and win inconceivably cool Axios gear.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more