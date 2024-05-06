40 mins ago - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

🏀 The Dallas Wings won their preseason game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in front of a sold out crowd. (AP)

🥇 The "grandmother of Juneteenth" and Fort Worth native, Opal Lee, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Friday. (CBS11)

⛳️ Canadian Taylor Pendrith won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, his first PGA win, after Dallas native Ben Kohles bogeyed the 18th hole Sunday. (Yahoo)

