🥃 One cocktail to go: The Libertine

Some places feel like everyone knows your name. This Greenville mainstay is one of those.

The pub-like bar has a great patio for pleasant days and a bright, airy indoors for when the weather is too hot or too cold.

Pro tip: Try the cocktail of the week. They always have something good.

Plus, happy hour is a good deal with certain cocktails for $7 Tuesday through Friday. You can get chicken bites and a paloma for $11 — less than a full-priced cocktail.

What to order: Mezcalero — mezcal, lime, pineapple, agave and jalapeño, with a tajin rim.

Where: The Libertine Bar, 2101 Greenville Ave.

Cost: $13

Six-word review: Smoky, smooth, light spice. Pineapple perfection.

