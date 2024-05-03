🎟️ Get concert tickets for $25 Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios
Concert Week is almost here, which means you can buy select event tickets for less than a typical dinner in Dallas. The big picture: Live Nation is offering $25 tickets for more than 5,000 concerts this year. Zoom out: If you're willing to drive a little, $25 tickets will also be available for Missy Elliott's shows in Houston and Austin, 21 Savage in Austin, P!nk in Austin and Lionel Richie in San Antonio, . per CultureMap Dallas How it works: The is May 8 -14. sale can get early access starting May 7, and T-Mobile users can redeem their points for tickets. Hilton Honors members Go to the Live Nation website during the sale window and look for events tagged "Concert Week Promotion."
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more