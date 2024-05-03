🎟️ Get concert tickets for $25

Concert Week is almost here, which means you can buy select event tickets for less than a typical dinner in Dallas.

The big picture: Live Nation is offering $25 tickets for more than 5,000 concerts this year.

The discounted Dallas-Fort Worth shows include Dierks Bentley, Pixies and Modest Mouse, Sarah McLachlan, Kings of Leon and Green Day, according to the Dallas Morning News

Zoom out: If you're willing to drive a little, $25 tickets will also be available for Missy Elliott's shows in Houston and Austin, 21 Savage in Austin, P!nk in Austin and Lionel Richie in San Antonio, per CultureMap Dallas.

How it works: The sale is May 8 -14. T-Mobile users can get early access starting May 7, and Hilton Honors members can redeem their points for tickets.