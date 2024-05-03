1 hour ago - News

🗳 Fort Worth voters to decide on convention center

Downtown Fort Worth will look different in the future if voters approve its hotel occupancy tax hike. Rendering: Courtesy of city of Fort Worth

Fort Worth voters will decide this week whether to add 2% to the city's hotel occupancy tax to fund renovations at its downtown convention center and the demolition of the "flying saucer" arena.

Why it matters: Fort Worth must compete with Dallas, Arlington and other cities in the metro that have shinier events centers and tourist attractions.

State of play: The $540 million Dickies Arena</a> opened in 2019 in Fort Worth to host concerts, rodeos and other sporting events.

Fort Worth's proposed phases for modernizing the area around its convention center. Illustration: Courtesy of city of Fort Worth

Catch up quick: Fort Worth leaders have planned for years to renovate and modernize the 56-year-old convention center. The project includes adding kitchens and loading docks and eventually straightening the curved Commerce Street.

What's next: Election Day is tomorrow.

