🗳 Fort Worth voters to decide on convention center

Fort Worth voters will decide this week whether to add 2% to the city's hotel occupancy tax to fund renovations at its downtown convention center and the demolition of the "flying saucer" arena.

Why it matters: Fort Worth must compete with Dallas, Arlington and other cities in the metro that have shinier events centers and tourist attractions.

State of play: The $540 million Dickies Arena</a> opened in 2019 in Fort Worth to host concerts, rodeos and other sporting events.

The Cultural District's arena fills the need for a sporting facility, but city leaders say the convention center still needs m ore meeting and expo space< /a>.

Fort Worth's proposed phases for modernizing the area around its convention center. Illustration: Courtesy of city of Fort Worth

Catch up quick: Fort Worth leaders have planned for years to renovate and modernize the 56-year-old convention center. The project includes adding kitchens and loading docks and eventually straightening the curved Commerce Street.

Just five years ago, the project was estimated to cost about $377 million. The price tag is now more than $700 million due to inflation and rising construction costs, per city records

Construction has started on the $95 million first phase, partially paid for by pandemic-era relief funds

