🚨 Two students at a Northwest ISD middle school were arrested after authorities found a "troubling and violent document" that detailed plans to attack the school and listed 25 students and seven staffers as targets. (Star-Telegram)

ğŸŽ» The Dallas Symphony's president is leaving her role to oversee the Los Angeles Philharmonic. (LA Times)

🏈 Ezekiel Elliott will wear his college number, No. 15, instead of No. 21 for his return as a Dallas Cowboy this season. (WFAA)