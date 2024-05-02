🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

🅿️ DFW Airport has increased its parking rates "to support ongoing infrastructure and service enhancements." (WFAA)

🚰 Denton plans to inspect 14,000 water lines for lead and copper contamination starting next week. (KERA)

❌ Sherman ISD's trustees approved a voluntary separation agreement with the district superintendent, who had required that roles cast in Sherman High's "Oklahoma!" production match their sex at birth. (KXII)

📬 A Grand Prairie mail carrier drove to Jacksonville, Arkansas, on his day off to deliver a World War II soldier's lost letters to his family. (NBC5)