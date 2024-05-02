35 mins ago - Things to Do

🎊 Axios Dallas Weekender

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a concert ticket with "Weekender" written on it.

Your ticket to the weekend. Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

💯 Test your knowledge. Grab your pop culturally literate friends for this trivia night, where the top three teams will win a prize.

  • 7-9pm Friday at the Dallas Farmers Market.

🎸 Take your pick. Buy, sell or trade a guitar at the Dallas International Guitar Festival. There will also be a guitar contest and performances all weekend.

  • Friday-Sunday at Dallas Market Hall. Tickets start at $30.

Sculpt your day. The Nasher Sculpture Museum occasionally offers free admission. This time, there will be guest artists, snacks and activities for kids.

  • 11am-5pm Saturday at the Nasher.

🎉 Get in cinco. Several places are hosting events for Cinco de Mayo, including Arlington Improv, Texas Live!, Vidorra and the Tacos and Tequila Festival in Frisco.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more