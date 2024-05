🎊 Axios Dallas Weekender

💯 Test your knowledge. Grab your pop culturally literate friends for this trivia night, where the top three teams will win a prize.

7-9pm Friday at the Dallas Farmers Market.

ğŸŽ¸ Take your pick. Buy, sell or trade a guitar at the Dallas International Guitar Festival. There will also be a guitar contest and performances all weekend.

Friday-Sunday at Dallas Market Hall. Tickets start at $30.

⛲ Sculpt your day. The Nasher Sculpture Museum occasionally offers free admission. This time, there will be guest artists, snacks and activities for kids.

11am-5pm Saturday at the Nasher.

ğŸŽ‰ Get in cinco. Several places are hosting events for Cinco de Mayo, including Arlington Improv, Texas Live!, Vidorra and the Tacos and Tequila Festival in Frisco.