🎊 Axios Dallas Weekender

💯 Test your knowledge. Grab your pop culturally literate friends for this trivia night, where the top three teams will win a prize.

7-9pm Friday at the Dallas Farmers Market.

🎸 Take your pick. Buy, sell or trade a guitar at the Dallas International Guitar Festival. There will also be a guitar contest and performances all weekend.

Friday-Sunday at Dallas Market Hall. Tickets start at $30.

⛲ Sculpt your day. The Nasher Sculpture Museum occasionally offers free admission. This time, there will be guest artists, snacks and activities for kids.

11am-5pm Saturday at the Nasher.

🎉 Get in cinco. Several places are hosting events for Cinco de Mayo, including Arlington Improv, Texas Live!, Vidorra and the Tacos and Tequila Festival in Frisco.