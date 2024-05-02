🎊 Axios Dallas Weekender
💯 Test your knowledge. Grab your pop culturally literate friends for this trivia night, where the top three teams will win a prize.
- 7-9pm Friday at the Dallas Farmers Market.
🎸 Take your pick. Buy, sell or trade a guitar at the Dallas International Guitar Festival. There will also be a guitar contest and performances all weekend.
- Friday-Sunday at Dallas Market Hall. Tickets start at $30.
⛲ Sculpt your day. The Nasher Sculpture Museum occasionally offers free admission. This time, there will be guest artists, snacks and activities for kids.
- 11am-5pm Saturday at the Nasher.
🎉 Get in cinco. Several places are hosting events for Cinco de Mayo, including Arlington Improv, Texas Live!, Vidorra and the Tacos and Tequila Festival in Frisco.
