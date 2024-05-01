🎤 One community college contest to go

A new nonpartisan initiative is trying to entice more community college students to vote this November by offering their campuses a chance to host a concert with a surprise performer.

Why it matters: Four-year colleges are the usual targets for registering young voters, but turnout at community colleges still needs work.

Voting rates for students at two-year public colleges were 10 percentage points lower in 2020 compared to their four-year public school counterparts, according to data collected by Tufts

Driving the news: The Community College Commitment launched this week to boost voter registration and turnout at two-year colleges. This is the second cycle in a row with a targeted push to boost voting at two-year schools.

How it works: One community college will be chosen to host a concert on Vote Early Day, which is Oct. 29. The group promises a "well-known, surprise" artist that will be announced later.

Community colleges can also enter for other special events and giveaways.

How to participate: To enter, community colleges will need to hold voter education drives or host voter education events. Deadline for entry is Sept. 20.