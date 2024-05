A majority of likely Texas voters in the November election disapprove of using public dollars to subsidize private school tuition, according to a new survey.

Why it matters: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott continues to support</a> school vouchers despite fractured opinions within his own party</a> and the Legislature's inability to pass a bill</a> after two special sessions on the topic last year.

Driving the news: The Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation surveyed 1,600 people in April on contested issues like vouchers, abortion and the border.

The intrigue: 57% of respondents said they disapproved of using tax dollars to provide school vouchers to all Texas parents. Only 36% signaled support.

77% of Democrats, 56% of independents and 43% of Republicans surveyed opposed the idea.

Fun fact: The largest consensus was for teacher pay raises, which 90% of participants supported.