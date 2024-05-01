1 hour ago - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas, animating on and off the screen.

A quick scan of other news. Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

⚖️ Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was in New York for former President Trump's hush money trial, which Paxton called a "sham" and a "travesty of justice." (KHOU)

✈️ American Airlines is trimming three long-haul routes from DFW Airport because of Boeing's aircraft delivery delays. (DMN)

🚨 A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for firing shots at officers during a 2022 chase in Tarrant County. (WFAA)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more