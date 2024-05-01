🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

⚖️ Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was in New York for former President Trump's hush money trial, which Paxton called a "sham" and a "travesty of justice." (KHOU)

✈️ American Airlines is trimming three long-haul routes from DFW Airport because of Boeing's aircraft delivery delays. (DMN)

🚨 A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for firing shots at officers during a 2022 chase in Tarrant County. (WFAA)