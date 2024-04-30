37 mins ago - News

🦆 Wildlife refuges expand in Texas

headshot
headshot
Photo of Whooping Cranes

The Aransas National Wildlife Refuge will nearly double in size. Photo: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of acres will be added to wildlife refuges in Texas, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Why it matters: The new acquisitions and conservation areas managed by the National Wildlife Refuge System in Texas aim to conserve habitats and protect the state's diverse wildlife</a>.

What they're saying: "Texas is one of the most biodiverse states in the U.S. with tens of thousands of native animal and plant species inhabiting hundreds of different habitat types," Amy Lueders, the Fish and Wildlife Service's Southwest regional director, said in a statement.

The big picture: The Aransas National Wildlife Refuge and the Big Boggy National Wildlife Refuge along the Gulf Coast are expanding by a combined 150,000 acres.

Plus: Seven more acquisitions by the Fish and Wildlife Service have added more than 9,000 acres to the refuge system, including 3,000 acres in East Texas.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more