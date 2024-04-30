🦆 Wildlife refuges expand in Texas

Hundreds of thousands of acres will be added to wildlife refuges in Texas, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Why it matters: The new acquisitions and conservation areas managed by the National Wildlife Refuge System in Texas aim to conserve habitats and protect the state's diverse wildlife</a>.

The land will also be evaluated for potential r ecreational opportunities< /a> and public access.

What they're saying: "Texas is one of the most biodiverse states in the U.S. with tens of thousands of native animal and plant species inhabiting hundreds of different habitat types," Amy Lueders, the Fish and Wildlife Service's Southwest regional director, said in a statement.

The big picture: The Aransas National Wildlife Refuge and the Big Boggy National Wildlife Refuge along the Gulf Coast are expanding by a combined 150,000 acres.

The Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge along the Texas-New Mexico border, the oldest national wildlife refuge in the state, will expand by 700,000 acres.

Plus: Seven more acquisitions by the Fish and Wildlife Service have added more than 9,000 acres to the refuge system, including 3,000 acres in East Texas.