🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

📜 Around 20,000 items from Old City Park are being sold to the public to prepare for the Dallas Park and Recreation Department to take over its operations. (KERA)

❌ A Japan Airlines flight from Dallas to Tokyo was canceled after the pilot was reported to be drunk and disorderly at his hotel. (Business Insider)

⛪ A Dallas church has opened a pregnancy center with resources on all possible outcomes of pregnancy, including adoption, parenthood and traveling out of state for an abortion. (DMN)