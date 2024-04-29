2 hours ago - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

🌪 At least 10 tornadoes touched down in Central and North Texas during storms on Friday. (WFAA)

⚖️ State Rep. Frederick Frazier, of McKinney, was granted early release from community supervision after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant. The charges have been dismissed as part of his deferred adjudication. (Texas Tribune)

🍦 H-E-B is recalling some Creamy Creations Ice Cream cups because they may contain metal. (NBC5)

🎙 Local talk radio legend Mike Rhyner was fired from 97.1 The Freak less than two years after the station launched. (D Magazine)

