Apr 26, 2024 - News

🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

❌ Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is cutting service to four airports, including Houston's George Bush, after reporting $231 million in losses in the first quarter. (DMN)

⚖️ The Tarrant County DA is appealing an appellate court's decision to overturn Crystal Mason's illegal voting conviction. (Star-Telegram)

💻 The chief information officer for the city of Dallas is resigning after four years in the position. During his tenure, the IT department lost millions of police records and faced a ransomware attack. (KERA)

🎬 A documentary on Uvalde will premiere this weekend at the Dallas International Film Festival. (Dallas Observer)

