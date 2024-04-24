🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits
☕ Foxtrot Market has permanently closed all four Dallas-area stores amid plans to file for bankruptcy protection. (DMN)
🏠 The Plano City Council voted to ban new short-term rentals in neighborhoods with single-family homes. (FOX4)
🪧 Environmental activists protested at a West Dallas shingle factory for Earth Day. (KERA)
🩺 Seattle Children's Hospital is withdrawing from doing business in Texas instead of handing over patient records for an investigation into gender transition treatments for minors. (CBS News)
