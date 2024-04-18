🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

💰 State officials approved almost $130 million to help Dallas manage flooding on the Trinity River. (KERA)

⛪ Police in California arrested a man accused of posing as a priest to steal money from Catholic churches in Dallas, Houston and other parts of the country. (DMN)

🧬 DNA testing confirmed that skeletal remains found almost 40 years ago in East Texas were of a North Texas woman. (WFAA)