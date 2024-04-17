🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

🚨 Johnson County authorities issued a public safety alert after antisemitic flyers in bags were dropped at homes in Godley. (FOX4)

⚖️ A district judge has recommended overturning the capital murder conviction of a Rio Grande Valley mother on death row. Plano Republican Jeff Leach has advocated for Melissa Lucio's life to be spared. (Texas Tribune)

💰 Most Denton City Council members have received campaign donations from out-of-town developers. (Denton Record-Chronicle)

⚾️ The Texas Rangers are calling up their top pitching prospect, Jack Leiter, to make his major league debut tomorrow against the Detroit Tigers. (DMN)

🍑 Shakira tickets go on sale today for her fall tour that will bring the "Hips Don't Lie" singer to Dallas and 11 other U.S. cities. (Dallas Observer)