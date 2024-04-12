FAFSA filings down as deadline looms

Just a few days remain for Texas high school seniors to apply for federal student aid for a shot at the best possible financial aid package from colleges.

But far fewer students have submitted the form this year than in past years as delays and glitches plague the process.

Why it matters: Because the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process is working so poorly, some students face the possibility of choosing a college without knowing whether they'll be able to afford it.

How it works: This is the third academic year that Texas high school seniors are required to fill out the FAFSA.

The form is how the federal government, states and colleges determine financial aid eligibility.

State of play: The new version of the form was supposed to streamline the notoriously difficult process and expand aid eligibility — but its rollout has been disastrous.

The U.S. education secretary sent a letter to governors Tuesday, asking them to adjust state financial aid deadlines, budget for potential state grant aid increases and ensure relevant agencies can process aid efficiently.

Threat level: The issues have led to delays in processing financial aid offers, complicating college decisions.

What they're doing: The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is monitoring the situation ahead of the Monday deadline, but officials haven't decided to push the deadline back for a third time, spokesperson Mike Eddleman tells Axios.

By the numbers: 40% of Texas seniors had completed the application as of March 29, according to the National College Attainment Network.

At the same time last year, nearly 60% had done so.

Flashback: Texas' high school class of 2023 left $443 million in Pell grants on the table, per NCAN.

More than $4 billion went unclaimed nationally.

Zoom in: Southern Methodist University uses FAFSA and the College Board's CSS Profile to determine financial aid eligibility.

While May 1 is the deadline for admitted students to put in a deposit, the university is offering flexibility "on a case-by-case basis" for students who expect to receive need-based aid, a spokesperson tells Axios.

