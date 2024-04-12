FAFSA filings down as deadline looms
Just a few days remain for Texas high school seniors to apply for federal student aid for a shot at the best possible financial aid package from colleges.
- But far fewer students have submitted the form this year than in past years as delays and glitches plague the process.
Why it matters: Because the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process is working so poorly, some students face the possibility of choosing a college without knowing whether they'll be able to afford it.
How it works: This is the third academic year that Texas high school seniors are required to fill out the FAFSA.
- The form is how the federal government, states and colleges determine financial aid eligibility.
State of play: The new version of the form was supposed to streamline the notoriously difficult process and expand aid eligibility — but its rollout has been disastrous.
- The U.S. education secretary sent a letter to governors Tuesday, asking them to adjust state financial aid deadlines, budget for potential state grant aid increases and ensure relevant agencies can process aid efficiently.
Threat level: The issues have led to delays in processing financial aid offers, complicating college decisions.
What they're doing: The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is monitoring the situation ahead of the Monday deadline, but officials haven't decided to push the deadline back for a third time, spokesperson Mike Eddleman tells Axios.
By the numbers: 40% of Texas seniors had completed the application as of March 29, according to the National College Attainment Network.
- At the same time last year, nearly 60% had done so.
Flashback: Texas' high school class of 2023 left $443 million in Pell grants on the table, per NCAN.
- More than $4 billion went unclaimed nationally.
Zoom in: Southern Methodist University uses FAFSA and the College Board's CSS Profile to determine financial aid eligibility.
- While May 1 is the deadline for admitted students to put in a deposit, the university is offering flexibility "on a case-by-case basis" for students who expect to receive need-based aid, a spokesperson tells Axios.
