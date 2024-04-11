🌈 One coffee shop to go: Bonton Farms

If you stop by Bonton Farms in Dallas, don't skip the coffee shop next to the restaurant.

Vibe check: You can shop for produce, meat and honey — all produced at Bonton — while sipping on your coffee.

What to order: Lucky Charms latte, topped with colorful marshmallows

Where: The Coffeehouse at Bonton Farms, 6911 Bexar St.

Cost: $5.25

Six word review: Caffeinated take on sugary childhood favorite

