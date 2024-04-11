2 hours ago - News

🌈 One coffee shop to go: Bonton Farms

headshot
A photo of a latte in a takeaway cup topped with marshmallows

Farm out extra time for this stop. Photo: Naheed "Lucky Charm" Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

If you stop by Bonton Farms in Dallas, don't skip the coffee shop next to the restaurant.

Vibe check: You can shop for produce, meat and honey — all produced at Bonton — while sipping on your coffee.

What to order: Lucky Charms latte, topped with colorful marshmallows

Where: The Coffeehouse at Bonton Farms, 6911 Bexar St.

Cost: $5.25

Six word review: Caffeinated take on sugary childhood favorite

😋 Have a favorite coffee shop we should try? Hit reply and let us know.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more