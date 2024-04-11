2 hours ago - News
🌈 One coffee shop to go: Bonton Farms
If you stop by Bonton Farms in Dallas, don't skip the coffee shop next to the restaurant.
Vibe check: You can shop for produce, meat and honey — all produced at Bonton — while sipping on your coffee.
What to order: Lucky Charms latte, topped with colorful marshmallows
Where: The Coffeehouse at Bonton Farms, 6911 Bexar St.
Cost: $5.25
Six word review: Caffeinated take on sugary childhood favorite
😋 Have a favorite coffee shop we should try? Hit reply and let us know.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.