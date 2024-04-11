2 hours ago - News
🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits
⚖️ Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces eight criminal charges, including aggravated assault, in connection with a racing crash in Dallas last month. (ESPN)
🔎 Grapevine police are asking for help figuring out who stole artifacts from the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial. (WFAA)
🥣 Post, which makes Honey Bunches of Oats and Fruity Pebbles, plans to open a 1-million-square-foot distribution center this year in Wilmer, south of Dallas. (Dallas Business Journal)
🛒 Fort Worth's first H-E-B opened this week at Alliance Town Center. (FOX4)
